Stretch of Lansing Avenue in Jackson to close for tree removal

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A tree removal project will shut down a busy street in Jackson Wednesday.

Lansing Avenue will be closed between Ganson and North streets all day as crews remove four dead trees. The city said the closure is needed to remove the trees that pose “a significant risk to utilities, drives, pedestrians and homes.”

Lansing Avenue is expected to reopen Wednesday evening.

