St Johns students want to rake your yard

By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ST JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - For the most part, the fall leaves are past their peak and have fallen to the ground - Which can only mean one thing.

It’s time to get out the rake.

But for some, that outdoor chore is easier said than done which is why a group of students is willing to do it for you. It’s called Rake N Run.

On Friday, dozens of St. Johns students will be raking and running to the next house to make fall cleanup easier for the town.

If you want your yard raked, contact Lily at sacklil1@stu.sjredwings.org.

