Powerball jackpot climbs to $1.2 billion, may go higher
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The fourth-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history could soar to the largest ever if no one wins the top prize in Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing.
The jackpot climbed to $1.2 billion after no one matched all six numbers Monday night to win the jackpot.
That makes 38 consecutive draws without a jackpot winner since the last person won the big prize on Aug. 3.
The jackpot grows after every drawing without a winner and now is approaching the record of $1.586 billion won by three Powerball players in 2016.
The second- and third-largest prizes were hit by players of the Mega Millions lottery game.
