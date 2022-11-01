Police search for two stolen snowmobiles in Clinton County

(Clinton County Sheriff's Office)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
EAGLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Clinton County are looking for two stolen snowmobiles that were taken in April.

Pictures show two blue trucks at a storage facility on Grand River Highway near M-100. Police said one appears to be a half-ton Dodge Ram towing a trailer, with the two snowmobiles inside, and a blue Ford Ranger trailing behind. The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office released photos of two cars on Facebook Tuesday morning.

(Clinton County Sheriff's Office)

Officials told News 10 that the snowmobiles were stolen in April after being discovered missing in September. There are no identified suspects but they believe there may be one for each truck.

There were 2008 and 2011 Ski-Doo snowmobiles in the trailer at that time.

The situation is currently under investigation.

Clinton County Sheriff’s is asking for help identifying who the snowmobiles belong to as well as where police can find the stolen property. You can call them at 989-224-5200 or visit their website.

