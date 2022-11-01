New grant expected to give East Lansing new lights

By Brendan Vrabel and Nathan Stearns
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 3:10 PM EDT
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Walking around downtown East Lansing at night could become a lot safer with better lighting.

A new grant would allow East Lansing to place lights in several dark alleys, including on the Grove Street parking garage alleyway where East Lansing Police investigated a shooting from Sunday morning.

Read: Man released from hospital after shooting in East Lansing

Other proposed areas include alleyways behind several busy bars. The city council is meeting Tuesday night to discuss allocating $120,000 dollars for the proposed project.

