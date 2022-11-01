Nash Out as Nets Coach

Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash argues a call during the first half of an NBA basketball...
Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash argues a call during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
-NEW YORK (AP) - Steve Nash is out as Brooklyn Nets coach after a disappointing start and more controversy surrounding Kyrie Irving. The Nets announced Tuesday that they had parted ways with the Hall of Fame point guard, a day after they beat Indiana to improve to 2-5. Nash made it to this season after Kevin Durant said he wanted him out this summer, but not much longer. The Nets have been another mess, with bad play on the court and bad headlines off it. The biggest - again - was created by Irving, who posted a link to an antisemitic work on his Twitter page last week, drawing criticism from Nets owner Joe Tsai.

