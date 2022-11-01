In My View: MSU at a crossroads

(WILX 2021)
By Tim Staudt
Updated: 48 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State football story is far from complete.

The season is at a huge crossroads for the final four games given all of the off-the-field issues from the aftermath of the Michigan game.

How much damage this will do for MSU football moving forward remains to be seen, but the consequences could clearly be severe.

