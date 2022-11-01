MSUFCU celebrate new partnership with MSU women’s basketball team

By Kayla Jones
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 6:08 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State University Federal Credit Union (MSUFCU) is hosting a celebration to commemorate a new partnership with the Michigan State University Women’s Basketball team.

United Wholesale Mortgage (UWM) expanded its name, image, and likeness deal with MSU’s Women’s Basketball program this year where players will receive a monthly stipend in return for social media post highlighting working at UWM and job opportunities at the company.

The event will include a welcome from MSUFCU President and CEO April Clobes, an appearance by members of the MSU Women’s Basketball Team, games and activities for kids and adolescents, prizes, food, and more. Girls from local high school basketball teams will attend to meet the MSU basketball athletes.

The celebration is on Tuesday from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the MSUFCU headquarters located at 3777 west road building one.

Registration for the event can be found at msufcu.org/msuwbb.

