MSU Suspends Four More Players

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State late Tuesday afternoon announced the suspension of four more football players in the wake of Saturday night’s incident at the end of the game at Michigan Stadium. Four players were suspended Sunday night indefinitely and the latest four are Jacoby Windmon, Malcolm Jones, Justin White and Brandon Wright. Windmon is the most notable, a three time Big Ten defensive player of the week this season. MSU says the suspensions are all indefinite pending further developments which may involve more players moving forward as the investigation continues.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.