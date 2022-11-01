MSU Suspends Four More Players

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)(WLUC)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State late Tuesday afternoon announced the suspension of four more football players in the wake of Saturday night’s incident at the end of the game at Michigan Stadium. Four players were suspended Sunday night indefinitely and the latest four are Jacoby Windmon, Malcolm Jones, Justin White and Brandon Wright. Windmon is the most notable, a three time Big Ten defensive player of the week this season. MSU says the suspensions are all indefinite pending further developments which may involve more players moving forward as the investigation continues.

