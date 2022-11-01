Michigan State University suspends four more Spartans following Saturday altercation

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Malcolm Jones, Justin White, Jacoby Windmon and Brandon Wright were suspended Tuesday by Michigan State Athletics.

There are now eight players suspended in connection with the altercation in Ann Arbor.

The four join Tank Brown, Khary Crump, Angelo Grose and Zion Young, who were suspended Sunday. The decision comes following Saturday night’s incident after #4 Michigan’s 29-7 win over the Spartans in Ann Arbor.

The university said they are working with law enforcement and the Big Ten Conference to evaluate evidence surrounding Saturday’s altercation.

“We will continue to take appropriate action in this matter as we learn more,” Michigan State Athletics tweeted. “The student-athlete suspensions will remain in place until the investigations are completed.”

