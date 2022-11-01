Michigan sees a rise in car-deer crashes
Michigan is ranked 4th for most animal-related collisions.
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In 2021, over 1,400 people were injured and 10 people died because of car-deer crashes according to the Michigan State Police. Six of those people who died were riding motorcycles, while the other deaths involved cars.
Michigan motorists report over 50,000 car-deer crashes annually, said Michigan State Police.
The Office of Highway Safety Planning (OHSP) gave the following tips to avoid a crash:
- Stay aware, awake, and sober.
- Vehicle-deer crashes occur year-round but are especially alert in spring and fall.
- Signs are placed at known deer crossing areas to alert you of the possible presence of deer.
- Deer are herd animals and frequently travel in single file. If you see one deer cross the road, chances are there are more waiting.
- Be alert for deer, especially at dawn and dusk. If you see one, slow down.
- Don’t rely on gimmicks, flashing your high-beam headlights, or honking your horn to deter deer.
If a crash is unavoidable:
- Don’t swerve. Brake firmly, hold onto the steering wheel, and bring your vehicle to a controlled stop.
- Pull off the road, turn on your emergency flashers, and be cautious of other traffic if you exit your vehicle.
- Report the crash to the nearest police agency and your insurance company.
OHSP also reminds drivers to buckle up because seatbelts are the best defense in the event of a crash.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.