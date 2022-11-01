Michigan sees a rise in car-deer crashes

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In 2021, over 1,400 people were injured and 10 people died because of car-deer crashes according to the Michigan State Police. Six of those people who died were riding motorcycles, while the other deaths involved cars.

Michigan motorists report over 50,000 car-deer crashes annually, said Michigan State Police.

The Office of Highway Safety Planning (OHSP) gave the following tips to avoid a crash:

Stay aware, awake, and sober.

Vehicle-deer crashes occur year-round but are especially alert in spring and fall.

Signs are placed at known deer crossing areas to alert you of the possible presence of deer.

Deer are herd animals and frequently travel in single file. If you see one deer cross the road, chances are there are more waiting.

Be alert for deer, especially at dawn and dusk. If you see one, slow down.

Don’t rely on gimmicks, flashing your high-beam headlights, or honking your horn to deter deer.

If a crash is unavoidable:

Don’t swerve. Brake firmly, hold onto the steering wheel, and bring your vehicle to a controlled stop.

Pull off the road, turn on your emergency flashers, and be cautious of other traffic if you exit your vehicle.

Report the crash to the nearest police agency and your insurance company.

OHSP also reminds drivers to buckle up because seatbelts are the best defense in the event of a crash.

