‘Bonus Bucks’ gift card program coming to Meridian Township

MERIDIAN TWP., Mich. (WILX) - ‘Bonus Bucks’ are being offered to the Meridian Area. The gift card program will provide shoppers bonus funding with an additional gift card when they purchase a gift card from a participating business.

The Meridian Economic Development Corporation and Meridian Area Business Association (MABA) together will offer ‘Bonus Bucks’ for Meridian area businesses impacted by the construction.

Participating businesses will be given 10 gift cards valued at $50 and the first 10 customers that purchase a $50 gift card at a participating business, will be awarded an additional $50 gift card for a future purchase of that same business.

“Our goal as an organization is to support our membership and businesses in the Meridian Township Area and we feel that the ‘Bonus Bucks’ program is a great way to promote businesses who have been hampered by the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the ongoing traffic and infrastructure improvements in the area,” said Nate Kirk, President of MABA.

This event aims to promote additional foot traffic after the holiday season.

“We’ve seen in previous years that our ‘Bonus Bucks’ gift card program increases business awareness, increased foot traffic, and the community rallying around local establishments,” stated Amber Clark, Neighborhoods and Economic Development Director. “The idea originated during COVID-19, and it worked so well that we are bringing it back with an expanded version.”

‘Bonus Bucks’ will begin on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 26, and continue through Dec. 23, or while supplies last

Find the complete list of participating businesses on Meridian Township’s website, www.meridian.mi.us starting Monday, Nov. 21. Additional information can be found by contacting Neighborhoods and Economic Director Amber Clark at clark@meridian.mi.us.

