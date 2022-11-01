Man faces multiple felony charges after Ionia County woman escapes ‘deadly plot’

ORANGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A woman in Ionia County was able to escape a “potentially deadly plot” Monday after her ex-boyfriend reportedly broke into her home and kidnapped her.

According to authorities, the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call Monday morning from a woman who reported her neighbor was having a domestic incident with her ex-boyfriend. The woman reportedly told the Sheriff’s Office that the neighbor and ex were not home, but were on State Road in Orange Township and that she was communicating with the victim through text messages.

The Sheriff’s Office said the woman - who was driving while the ex-boyfriend sat in the passenger seat - pulled into a gas station under the pretense she needed air in one of her tires and ran into the gas station for help, shouting that she had been kidnapped and raped.

The service station attendant also called 911 and Sheriff’s Deputies arrived on the scene, where they took the suspect into custody. Authorities said he had binoculars, knives, pepper spray and restraints on him at the time.

The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect had rented a van and driven it to an area where the victim lived and watched her leave to drop off her children at school. Once she left, authorities said he entered her house, turned off the power and waited for her to return. When the woman returned, she went to check her circuit breaker, where she was reportedly attacked by the suspect.

The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office said she was able to keep the man calm for several hours as she formulated an escape plan. She reportedly convinced him to go with her to retrieve property out of his personal vehicle, which was parked south of Ionia. It was during this period that she was able to escape under the ruse of needing air in her tires.

Further investigation reportedly found evidence that included firearms, knives and other materials that suggested a “potentially deadly plot.”

Kurt Gene Franklyn, a 52-year-old man from Roseville, was arraigned Tuesday on charges of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, first-degree home invasion, unlawful imprisonment and domestic assault. He is being held at the Ionia County Jail on no bond.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who has had similar contact with Franklyn or has any information is asked to contact the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office at 616-527-5737.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline offers anonymous assistance and support without judgment. It can be reached 24/7 at 800-799-7233.

