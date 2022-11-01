LIVE: MSU players speak to media following Saturday’s game at Michigan

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Members of the Michigan State University football team speak with the media following the team’s loss to rival Michigan on Saturday.

The loss has been overshadowed by postgame events that left four players suspended.

More: Jim Harbaugh expects 4 Michigan State players to be charged

Head coach Mel Tucker shared his thoughts with the media on Monday and said “Our core values and the responsibility that comes with wearing the State green and white jersey must never be compromised.”

