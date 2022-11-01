Now Desk: Morning fog leads to sunshine and Powerball jackpot grows - again

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole takes a look at when the sunshine will dispel the morning fog.

Then Seth Wells and Maureen Halliday join the Now Desk to talk about coaches Mel Tucker and Jim Harbaugh’s thoughts on Saturday’s postgame incident, the Powerball jackpot grows, and a lost treasure is revealed in the Mississippi River. Plus what to expect on News 10 Today at 11.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for November, 2022

Average High: 53º Average Low 37º

Lansing Record High: 79° 1950

Lansing Record Low: 18° 1875

Jackson Record High: 79º 1950

Jackson Record Low: 19º 1976

