Now Desk: Morning fog leads to sunshine and Powerball jackpot grows - again
Plus how to celebrate a warm, spicy favorite seasoning
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole takes a look at when the sunshine will dispel the morning fog.
Then Seth Wells and Maureen Halliday join the Now Desk to talk about coaches Mel Tucker and Jim Harbaugh’s thoughts on Saturday’s postgame incident, the Powerball jackpot grows, and a lost treasure is revealed in the Mississippi River. Plus what to expect on News 10 Today at 11.
- Morning fog leads to sunshine
- Jim Harbaugh expects 4 Michigan State players to be charged
- Mel Tucker, Jim Harbaugh address media following game, altercation
- East Lansing Parks and Recreation kicks off Holiday Food Drive
- Mid-Michigan families dealing with RSV earlier in season
ALMANAC INFORMATION for November, 2022
- Average High: 53º Average Low 37º
- Lansing Record High: 79° 1950
- Lansing Record Low: 18° 1875
- Jackson Record High: 79º 1950
- Jackson Record Low: 19º 1976
