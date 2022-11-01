Now Desk: Morning fog leads to sunshine and Powerball jackpot grows - again

Plus how to celebrate a warm, spicy favorite seasoning
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 8:21 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole takes a look at when the sunshine will dispel the morning fog.

Then Seth Wells and Maureen Halliday join the Now Desk to talk about coaches Mel Tucker and Jim Harbaugh’s thoughts on Saturday’s postgame incident, the Powerball jackpot grows, and a lost treasure is revealed in the Mississippi River. Plus what to expect on News 10 Today at 11.

More:

ALMANAC INFORMATION for November, 2022

  • Average High: 53º Average Low 37º
  • Lansing Record High: 79° 1950
  • Lansing Record Low: 18° 1875
  • Jackson Record High: 79º 1950
  • Jackson Record Low: 19º 1976

