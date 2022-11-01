LIVE: Beautiful weather to start November, a “planet killer” is spotted
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford takes a look at the forecast for the first day of November.
We talk about a former Boy Scout leader pleading guilty to sexual abuse, a “planet killer” asteroid is spotted, and a rare edition of the US Constitution could fetch up to $30 million. Plus what to expect on 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.
More:
- Beautiful weather to start November
- Young patients at Sparrow Children’s Center get superhero visit
- Haunted Holt House collects donations for Holt Food Bank
- Celebrating bats across Michigan
ALMANAC INFORMATION for November 1, 2022
- Average High: 53º Average Low 37º
- Lansing Record High: 79° 1950
- Lansing Record Low: 18° 1875
- Jackson Record High: 79º 1950
- Jackson Record Low: 19º 1976
Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.