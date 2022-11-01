LIV Golf Completes First Season

-LIV Golf finished its first season with Dustin Johnson making the final putt and the most money at just over $35 million. And now it’s gone for three months and still facing a few obstacles before next season. Key is getting a broadcast partner and corporate sponsorship. This was golf’s shiny new toy, and it wasn’t for everyone. One measure of success is how much it is missed when it returns in February. And might be hard to appraise because not many were watching in the first place. One thing is clear. The Saudi-funded tour isn’t going anywhere.

