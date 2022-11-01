LIV Golf Completes First Season

FILE - Signage for LIV Golf is displayed during the pro-am round of the Bedminster Invitational...
FILE - Signage for LIV Golf is displayed during the pro-am round of the Bedminster Invitational LIV Golf tournament in Bedminster, NJ., Thursday, July 28, 2022. Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy have illustrated with words what PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan got wrong. McIlroy said players leaving for Saudi-funded LIV Golf are taking the easy way out. Woods says they are turning their backs on the tour that made them.(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)(Seth Wenig | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
-LIV Golf finished its first season with Dustin Johnson making the final putt and the most money at just over $35 million. And now it’s gone for three months and still facing a few obstacles before next season. Key is getting a broadcast partner and corporate sponsorship. This was golf’s shiny new toy, and it wasn’t for everyone. One measure of success is how much it is missed when it returns in February. And might be hard to appraise because not many were watching in the first place. One thing is clear. The Saudi-funded tour isn’t going anywhere.

