Lions Send Hockenson To Vikings

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Prior to the 4pm trade deadline Tuesday, the Detroit Lions sent veteran tight end T. J. Hockenson to the Minnesota Vikings. He has one year left on his contract. He caught 26 passes for 395 yards and three touchdowns this season for the Lions. Each team exchanged two draft choices apiece and the Lions moved up. For the 2023 draft the Lions currently have two first round picks, two in the second round and two in the third round.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.