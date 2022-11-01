Lions Send Hockenson To Vikings

Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) celebrates his touchdown against the Indianapolis...
Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) celebrates his touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts with tight end Shane Zylstra (84) during the second half of an NFL preseason football game in Indianapolis, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)(Doug McSchooler | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Prior to the 4pm trade deadline Tuesday, the Detroit Lions sent veteran tight end T. J. Hockenson to the Minnesota Vikings. He has one year left on his contract. He caught 26 passes for 395 yards and three touchdowns this season for the Lions. Each team exchanged two draft choices apiece and the Lions moved up. For the 2023 draft the Lions currently have two first round picks, two in the second round and two in the third round.

