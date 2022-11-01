Lansing Foodies to fund Olive Burger Festival in 2023

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing foodies was chosen along with 140 groups to participate in the Facebook Community Accelerator Program.

Out of 4,800 applicants, Lansing Foodies was chosen as one of the many groups to take part in the Facebook program. The program according to organizers “helps community builders advance their leadership skills and utilize Facebook tools to deepen their community’s impact.”

Lansing Foodies said they do this through coaching, networking, funding, and access to and support using Meta’s products.

It is a 16-week program that comes with a grant that Lansing Foodies on Facebook said they will use to fund the Olive Burger Festival in Lansing in the Summer of 2023. The founders and administrators for Lansing Foodies Erin and James Brains will attend the program and will use what they learn to engage with the community members and put on the Olive Burger Festival.

You can learn more about the Lansing Foodies on their Facebook page.

