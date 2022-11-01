Lansing BWL makes public art opportunities more accessible to artists

(Arts Council of Greater Lansing)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Board of Water and Light (BWL) is bringing a new art installation to its REO Town Central Substation.

The work, created by Marissa Tawney Thaler, was selected by a panel made up of representatives from BWL, REO Town Commercial Association, and the Arts Council of Greater Lansing.

“We are so honored to be a part of this project,” said Meghan Martin, Arts Council executive director. “We love partnering with BWL, and it’s always a pleasure working with the folks from REO Town.

“Together they are doing so much to support the arts in their community, and this project, along with the financial commitment from BWL, allows the area’s already booming arts scene to continue to grow.” Martin further noted, “Projects like this are so important because they support creative placemaking and public art across the region, which is great for our residents, tourism, and our economy.”

According to the Arts Council of Greater Lansing, projects like these open more doors for artists and create new ways of looking at public art.

BWL will invest $20,000 every three years to support the arts in Greater Lansing, and to make the building visually interesting.

Tawney-Thaler’s work will be installed on the structure located at W. Malcolm X St. and S. Washington Ave. in the coming weeks.

For more information about the “Art Movement Project REO Town” (#ArtMovesREO) and other creative placemaking and public art opportunities, you can contact the Arts Council’s executive director, Meghan Martin, at meghan@lansingarts.org.

