Jackson County road closures on I-94

Elm Road ramp to I-94 in Jackson closed
By Kayla Jones
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 9:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Lane and ramp closures are expected to impact traffic on Westbound I-94 from Elm Road to US-127 for maintenance.

The following lane and ramp closures are expected to be between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.:

  • Tuesday, Nov. 1 – Westbound I-94 lane closure at Lansing Avenue
  • Wednesday, Nov. 2 – Westbound I-94 lane closure and ramp closure at Elm Road
  • Thursday, Nov. 3 – Westbound I-94 lane closure at Lansing Avenue
  • Friday, Nov. 4 – Westbound I-94 lane closure at Lansing Avenue

Road work is dependent on the weather and is subject to change.

