Jackson County road closures on I-94

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Lane and ramp closures are expected to impact traffic on Westbound I-94 from Elm Road to US-127 for maintenance.

The following lane and ramp closures are expected to be between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.:

Tuesday, Nov. 1 – Westbound I-94 lane closure at Lansing Avenue

Wednesday, Nov. 2 – Westbound I-94 lane closure and ramp closure at Elm Road

Thursday, Nov. 3 – Westbound I-94 lane closure at Lansing Avenue

Friday, Nov. 4 – Westbound I-94 lane closure at Lansing Avenue

Road work is dependent on the weather and is subject to change.

