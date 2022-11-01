Ingham County Sheriff reports death of inmate

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 55-year-old inmate died in the hospital after being found in medical distress while in jail.

Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth reported that inmate Dudley Lamont Riley, a 55-year-old man from Lansing, was found by deputies in medical distress on Tuesday during a check-in.

The medical staff, including paramedics and a doctor, reportedly attempted to save his life. He was then driven to a hospital where he later died.

Riley has been in jail since late September and was being housed on charges including felony retail fraud.

According to officials, “next of kin has been notified and a Michigan Sheriff’s Association, MISSION Investigation will commence.”

