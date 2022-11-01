Indian Trails in Owosso awarded 2022 energy champion by SBAM

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A small business in Owosso was recognized by the Small Business Association of Michigan (SBAM) as a 2022 energy champion.

Indian Trails from Owosso was honored with a 2022 Consumers Energy Champion award for working with SBAM to finish lighting projects in towns across Mid-Michigan including Owosso, Kalamazoo, and Romulus. According to SBAM, this will result in thousands of dollars of energy savings per year.

Read: Barrett gives remarks on Cheney visit in support of Slotkin

Indian Trails is a charter and scheduled bus service that has been in operation since 1910.

Brian Calley is the president of SBAM and he said it is possible for small businesses to improve energy efficiency and save money.

“Chad Cushman and the Indian Trails team took advantage of our programs and are reaping the benefits as a result,” said Calley.

Next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.