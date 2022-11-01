Howell area bridge replacement expected to take 200 days

The Peavy Road Bridge is expected to be closed from Nov. 7, 2022 to June 2, 2023.
By Dane Kelly
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MARION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A bridge on Peavy Road, just south of I-96, is expected to be closed through June.

According to Livingston County officials, the Peavy Road will be closed between Keddle and Mason roads Monday as crews work to replace the Peavy Road Bridge.

Drivers will be detoured on Pinckney Road.

The project is expected to be completed June 2, 2023.

