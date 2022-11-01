Holiday dinner costs on the rise in Michigan

Thanksgiving and the winter holiday season is just around the corner.
By Brian Goldsmith
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The price of your family gathering, like most things, has gone up in 2022.

You should expect your Thanksgiving meal to cost more this year.

“Compared to last year, look at the gas, and same thing, it’s all because of gas and little bit higher price,” said Gorman Food Market owner John Razmal.

A study by Michigan State University Food Economist David Ortega said turkey alone will cost 17% more than last year. That means if you buy a 10-pound turkey you should expect to see your turkey costing at least $1.70 more, but that won’t stop some people from buying their Thanksgiving meal.

“I’ll buy the stuffing. I’ll buy the turkey and my wife’s a good cook,” said Jesse Castillo of Lansing. “My sister-in-law’s a good cook and we’ll get together to have turkey.”

Gorman Food Market in Lansing said they are doing what they can to keep prices down.

Jesse Castillo said he’s hoping to save some money by going to wholesalers.

“I go to Costco and it’s usually a little bit cheaper,” said Castillo.

Anything helps when you have the whole family together.

“We usually get the family together and we bring something you know and everything, so it ain’t going to be that bad,” said Castillo.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police Trooper buys Halloween costumes for kids
Jim Harbaugh expects 4 Michigan State players to be charged
MSP needs help identifying man reportedly using a stolen debit card
Ahniyia Jackson
Lansing police seek at-risk 15-year-old girl
Michigan State Head Coach Mel Tucker's statement on four players' suspensions after a postgame...
MSU suspends four players in wake of incident at #4 Michigan

Latest News

The Peavy Road Bridge is expected to be closed from Nov. 7, 2022 to June 2, 2023.
Howell area bridge replacement expected to take 200 days
Studio 10 Presents: St Johns students want to rake your yard
Studio 10 Presents: St Johns students want to rake your yard
Priority Auto Body in Dewitt
Michigan sees a rise in car-deer crashes
Lansing police seek at-risk 15-year-old girl