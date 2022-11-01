Holiday dinner costs on the rise in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The price of your family gathering, like most things, has gone up in 2022.

You should expect your Thanksgiving meal to cost more this year.

“Compared to last year, look at the gas, and same thing, it’s all because of gas and little bit higher price,” said Gorman Food Market owner John Razmal.

A study by Michigan State University Food Economist David Ortega said turkey alone will cost 17% more than last year. That means if you buy a 10-pound turkey you should expect to see your turkey costing at least $1.70 more, but that won’t stop some people from buying their Thanksgiving meal.

“I’ll buy the stuffing. I’ll buy the turkey and my wife’s a good cook,” said Jesse Castillo of Lansing. “My sister-in-law’s a good cook and we’ll get together to have turkey.”

Gorman Food Market in Lansing said they are doing what they can to keep prices down.

Jesse Castillo said he’s hoping to save some money by going to wholesalers.

“I go to Costco and it’s usually a little bit cheaper,” said Castillo.

Anything helps when you have the whole family together.

“We usually get the family together and we bring something you know and everything, so it ain’t going to be that bad,” said Castillo.

