Hillsdale Hospital offers Advanced Body Composition Assessments

HILLSDALE, Mich. (WILX) - Hillsdale Hospital now offers Advanced Body Composition Assessments to provide patients with a better understanding of risk factors associated with certain medical conditions.

The assessment provides a visceral fat measurement, by identifying bone, muscle, and fat in the body. It can also help patients achieve their fitness and nutrition goals that are tailored to their bodies.

“Assessing body composition provides multiple useful opportunities to an interested patient,” Jamie Caldwell, medical imaging manager, said. “By analyzing fat type and location, indicators of disease and cancer can be detected, even in those with low overall body weight who can still have areas of risk.”

A digital body composition image produced by the scan highlights bone, muscle, and fat. Seven body regions and body fat percentages are indicated by marks placed by the x-ray and will be shown to compare to people of the same age, race, and gender. It will also include a fat mass index, which will cultivate excess fat in the body, and an estimate of how much of it is surrounding vital organs.

“Results are available immediately, with a report printing within minutes after the scan is completed. The reports include information a patient can easily share with practitioners or other professionals as part of their overall health journey,” Caldwell said. “The assessment could be useful for dietitians creating nutrition plans, people setting realistic weight loss goals, athletes improving performance, and strength coaches developing conditioning regimens, as well as injury prevention and rehabilitation.”

Body Composition Assessments will be offered at Hillsdale Hospital in the Radiology department on the ground floor.

You can schedule an appointment or learn more about the assessments by calling the scheduling team at 517-437-1719 between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

