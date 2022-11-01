Haunted Holt House collects donations for Holt Food Bank

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Halloween trick-or-treating wrapped up Monday night a lot of Mid-Michigan kids are just coming down from their sugar rush.

For one local homeowner, it wasn’t just about handing out candy – but handing out a scare or two as well.

“I think because I like scary movies and I like being scared. I like getting scared and the startles and stuff. And so, I thought it would be fun to do it here at my house,” said Debbie Wright.

Wright lives on Cromwell Street. She’s been decorating her home and taking donations to the Holt Food Bank for about 30 years.

“It’s always been a big display and then I would just keep getting bigger and bigger every year - I got the bug,” said Wright.

Wright said she got the idea for a haunted walk-through about 10 years ago. Now, she expects about 300 hundred people to stop by on Halloween night.

“I like setting scenes. And I watch scary movies and I’ll see a scene in a movie and it’ll be like yeah I want to recreate that scene in my haunted house,” said Wright.

Wright is retired from General Motors, but works part-time to pay for her passion for Halloween. She relies on volunteers to help keep the haunted house exciting - and scary.

“I volunteer as an actor and I get to scare people,” said Webber.

This is Ian Webber’s second year volunteering at the haunted house. He said the line is usually down the driveway and said a big turnout means more donations for the Holt Food Bank.

“It’s just great to see family, friends, and just people from the community all coming together to support a good cause and get a bit scared,” said Webber.

Debbie Wright said she’s already looking for ideas for next year’s haunted walk-through.

You can find more information on the Holt Community Food Bank on its official website here.

Happy Halloween!

