First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Once again this morning you may run into some fog during the early commute. The fog today is not expected to be as widespread as Tuesday and it should dissipate quicker, too. Most of today we will once again be mostly sunny with above average temperatures. Highs today climb to the mid to upper 60s. Tonight with mostly clear skies we tumble back to the mid 40s. Patchy fog is possible once again tonight.

We keep the sunshine going Thursday with highs in the upper 60s. The clouds roll in Friday ahead of our next rainmaker. Friday will be another mild day with high temperatures near 70º. Rain showers move in Saturday and will hold on into Saturday night. Any rain should depart early in the day Sunday, followed by partly cloudy skies. High temperatures will be near 70º Saturday and back in the low 60s for Sunday.

Daylight Saving Time comes to an end this weekend. Don’t forget to turn your clocks back one hour before going to bed Saturday night.

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar and severe weather notifications on your smartphone.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for November 2, 2022

Average High: 53º Average Low 36º

Lansing Record High: 76° 1938

Lansing Record Low: 13° 1895

Jackson Record High: 77º 1938

Jackson Record Low: 18º 1951

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.