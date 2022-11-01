East Lansing Parks and Recreation kicks off Holiday Food Drive

By Kayla Jones
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 6:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The East Lansing Department of Parks and Recreation is partnering with the Greater Lansing Food Bank for a Holiday Food Drive.

“We invite community members to help support our neighbors who are facing food insecurity as the holidays approach by contributing to this food drive,” Cathy DeShambo, Director of Parks, Recreation and Arts said.

Non-perishable food items including items like jars of peanut butter, canned soups, pasta, and cereals will only be accepted.

It is requested that no donations be in glass containers as glass can break, causing damage to other food donations and possible injury to volunteers.

If interested in donating, you can bring donations to the East Lansing Hannah Community Center located at 819 Abbot Road, Lansing, on the following days:

  • Weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
  • Saturdays from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
  • Sundays from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.n.

Donations will be accepted until Nov. 15.

