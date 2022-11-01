East Lansing City Clerk extends office hours for midterms

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As the 2022 midterms creep closer, the East Lansing City Clerk’s Office is reminding people who are registered to vote in the area that the main office and the on-campus satellite office will be open every day through Election Day.

The City Clerk’s main office, located at East Lansing City Hall, 410 Abbot Road, will be open during the following days:

• Saturday, Nov. 5 from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

• Sunday, Nov. 6 from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

• Monday, Nov. 7 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

• Tuesday, Nov. 8 (Election Day) from 7 a.m.-8 p.m.

Background: East Lansing’s rotating satellite office opens on MSU campus

In October, The city clerk’s rotating satellite office opened on the campus of Michigan State University and is expected to help future East Lansing voters. For the midterms, the dates and times are posted for people who want to vote on MSU. It is located at MSU’s Brody Hall, 241 W. Brody Road.

• Monday, Nov. 7 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

• Tuesday, Nov. 8 (Election Day) from 7 a.m.-8 p.m.

People living in East Lansing can still register to vote and apply for an absentee ballot up until Monday, Nov. 7 before 4 p.m. For those wanting to drop off their ballots before or on election day, East Lansing has four drop boxes.

• East Lansing City Hall (north parking lot), 410 Abbot Road

• East Lansing Public Library, 950 Abbot Road

• East Lansing Department of Public Works, 1800 E. State Road

• MSU-CATA Transportation Center, 592 N. Shaw Lane

All voted absentee ballots must be returned to one of the East Lansing City Clerk’s office locations or a drop box by 8 p.m. on Nov. 8.

If you want to learn more about election information you can visit the East Lansing website.

