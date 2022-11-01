Detroit-area police cruiser strikes, kills pedestrian

Michigan State Police say a suburban Detroit police cruiser struck and killed a pedestrian in the roadway while the officer driving the car looked for an address
Police lights generic.
Police lights generic.(Pixabay)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAYLOR, Mich. (AP) — A suburban Detroit police cruiser struck and killed a pedestrian in the roadway early Monday while the officer driving the car looked for an address, Michigan State Police said.

The collision occurred around 1 a.m. in the city of Taylor, state police said.

A preliminary investigation indicates a Taylor Police Department officer was responding to a call for service and driving at posted speeds with no emergency equipment activated, state police said. While the officer looked for the address on his left, he struck a pedestrian.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No charges have been filed.

A review of the in-car camera is pending along with further investigation, medical examiner reports and a prosecutor’s review.

The officer and the victim have not been identified.

Most Read

Jim Harbaugh expects 4 Michigan State players to be charged
Michigan State Police Trooper buys Halloween costumes for kids
Michigan State Head Coach Mel Tucker's statement on four players' suspensions after a postgame...
MSU suspends four players in wake of incident at #4 Michigan
Ahniyia Jackson
Lansing police seek missing 15-year-old girl
MSP needs help identifying man reportedly using a stolen debit card

Latest News

gavel
Family of man slain by Detroit police files $50M lawsuit
Ballot Facebook photo results in felony charge in Wisconsin
MSU taps chief academic officer as interim president
The Wolverines and Spartans battle for the Paul Bunyan Trophy at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor...
Jim Harbaugh expects 4 Michigan State players to be charged