Coronavirus Update: Michigan reports 11,651 new cases, 156 deaths over past 7 days

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The amount of new coronavirus cases and deaths reported in Michigan has gone down again.

The Department of Health and Human Services reported 11,651 new cases of COVID and 156 deaths over the past seven days Tuesday.

During that timeframe, the state averaged about 1,664 cases per day, a decrease from last week’s 1,738 average.

State totals now sit at 2,897,827 cases and 39,406 deaths since the pandemic more than two years ago.

As of Tuesday, 1,111 adults are hospitalized in Michigan with COVID, am from the 986 hospitalized a week ago.

The next update will be Nov. 8.

County Confirmed COVID cases COVID-related deaths New cases per 100,000 people Clinton County 16,333 206 175.9 Eaton County 27,013 409 159.6 Ingham County 64,892 805 152.5 Jackson County 40,729 573 164 Shiawassee County 16,834 222 126.2

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.