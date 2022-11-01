Coronavirus Update: Michigan reports 11,651 new cases, 156 deaths over past 7 days

State totals now sit at 2,897,827 cases and 39,406 deaths since the pandemic more than two years ago.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services releases COVID data every Tuesday.
By Dane Kelly
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The amount of new coronavirus cases and deaths reported in Michigan has gone down again.

The Department of Health and Human Services reported 11,651 new cases of COVID and 156 deaths over the past seven days Tuesday.

During that timeframe, the state averaged about 1,664 cases per day, a decrease from last week’s 1,738 average.

As of Tuesday, 1,111 adults are hospitalized in Michigan with COVID, am from the 986 hospitalized a week ago.

The next update will be Nov. 8.

CountyConfirmed COVID casesCOVID-related deathsNew cases per 100,000 people
Clinton County16,333206175.9
Eaton County27,013409159.6
Ingham County64,892805152.5
Jackson County40,729573164
Shiawassee County16,834222126.2

