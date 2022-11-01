Broncos and Dolphins Make Trade

The Denver Broncos logo.
The Denver Broncos logo.(NFL)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
-ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) - The Denver Broncos have agreed to trade linebacker Bradley Chubb to the Miami Dolphins for their first-round pick in 2023. The Dolphins’ pick was the one they acquired from San Francisco so the 49ers could move up and draft Trey Lance in 2021. The Dolphins lost their own first-round pick in the Tom Brady tampering situation earlier this year. Chubb is a fifth-year pro who was the fifth overall pick in the 2018 draft. He has 26 sacks but also has missed 25 games in his career. A secondary deal brought pass rusher Jacob Martin to Denver from the Jets.

