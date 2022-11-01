74-year-old man rescued after spending 30 hours lost in the woods

Authorities in Maine found a 74-year-old man who had gone missing for 30 hours in the woods. (SOURCE: Maine Department of Fisheries & Wildlife)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Authorities in Maine said a 74-year-old man who had been missing in the woods for 30 hours has been found.

The Department of Fisheries & Wildlife said game warden Michael Latti and his K9, Luna, located the Etna man Monday afternoon.

The department said the man was hypothermic and dehydrated after spending 30 hours lost in the woods.

Fortunately, game wardens were able to rehydrate the man, warm him up and fly him out of the woods via a Maine Forest Service helicopter. The man was later examined and released from care in good health.

The man told officials he did not think he would have survived another night in the woods. He said he knew he was saved when he heard Luna’s bell and felt the dog lick his face.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jim Harbaugh expects 4 Michigan State players to be charged
Michigan State Police Trooper buys Halloween costumes for kids
Michigan State Head Coach Mel Tucker's statement on four players' suspensions after a postgame...
MSU suspends four players in wake of incident at #4 Michigan
Ahniyia Jackson
Lansing police seek missing 15-year-old girl
MSP needs help identifying man reportedly using a stolen debit card

Latest News

FILE - Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a news conference about refusing Russian...
Supreme Court clears way for Graham testimony in Georgia
New grant expected to give East Lansing new lights
FILE - David DePape is shown in Berkeley, Calif., on Friday, Dec. 13, 2013.
Paul Pelosi’s accused attacker to appear for first time
A Houston driver says his car was destroyed In a road rage attack after a minor crash.
Driver says car destroyed in road rage incident
Max Schachter leaves the courtroom at the Broward County Courthouse for the sentencing hearing...
Families unleash grief and anger on Parkland school shooter