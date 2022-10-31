Police seek missing 73-year-old Mason man

(wifr)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office and Mason Police Department are looking for a missing 73-year-old man.

According to authorities, John “Skip” White left his home near the intersection of Columbia and Cedar streets and has not returned back. He was last seen wearing a green Columbia jacket and glasses.

Authorities did not release a photo of White at the time of this release.

Authorities said he may have a slight limp when walking.

Anyone who has seen John White or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Mason Police Department at 517-676-2458.

More: Missing In Michigan

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One woman in jail after alleged car chase and shooting in Lansing
House closes southbound US-127 in Lansing for several hours
House closes southbound US-127 in Lansing for several hours
Michigan State Head Coach Mel Tucker's statement on four players' suspensions after a postgame...
MSU suspends four players in wake of incident at #4 Michigan
East Lansing Police investigate shooting in Grove Street Ramp
Michigan wide receiver Ronnie Bell (8) runs after a catch as Michigan State cornerback Kendell...
Michigan St suspends 4 players for tunnel melee at Michigan

Latest News

Michigan State Police looking to identify man reportedly using a lost or stolen debit card
Hillsdale begins leaf collection Monday
Plus the latest from Grand Rapids as a former police officer learns the next step in a case...
Now Desk: Light rain for Halloween and classified documents on UFOs
First conviction made in Boy Scouts of America investigation