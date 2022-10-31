Police seek missing 73-year-old Mason man

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office and Mason Police Department are looking for a missing 73-year-old man.

According to authorities, John “Skip” White left his home near the intersection of Columbia and Cedar streets and has not returned back. He was last seen wearing a green Columbia jacket and glasses.

Authorities did not release a photo of White at the time of this release.

Authorities said he may have a slight limp when walking.

Anyone who has seen John White or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Mason Police Department at 517-676-2458.

More: Missing In Michigan

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.