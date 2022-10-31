Next phase of rebuilding US-127 begins just south of Mason

By Kayla Jones
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 6:27 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be closing both the northbound US-127 ramp at Kipp Road and the southbound US-127ramp to Barnes Road.

These closures are part of the MDOT’s ongoing project to resurface 12.5 miles of pavement and to repair bridges along US-127.

You can take Cedar Street near Meijer north and enter US-127 northbound off Cedar. For the Barnes Road exit southbound closure, you can take Kipp Road to Tuttle Road to Barnes Road.

Both closures are expected to last until Nov. 11.

