News 10 Sports High School Play Of The Week: Hartland’s huge play at Holt

This week, we go to Friday’s Hartland at Holt playoff game.
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s the High School Play of The Week!

This week, we go to Friday’s Hartland at Holt playoff game.

Seneca Moore had a swing pass that turned into a huge play that gave the Rams a 12-0 lead.

