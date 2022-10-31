News 10 Sports High School Play Of The Week: Hartland’s huge play at Holt
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s the High School Play of The Week!
This week, we go to Friday’s Hartland at Holt playoff game.
Seneca Moore had a swing pass that turned into a huge play that gave the Rams a 12-0 lead.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.