News 10 Sports High School Play Of The Week: Hartland’s huge play at Holt

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s the High School Play of The Week!

This week, we go to Friday’s Hartland at Holt playoff game.

Seneca Moore had a swing pass that turned into a huge play that gave the Rams a 12-0 lead.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.