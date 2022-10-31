In My View: MSU basketball has got to stay healthy with a thin roster

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Okay MSU basketball fans the new season is at hand.

One exhibition at home tomorrow night against Grand Valley State. You won’t learn much because Grand Valley lost an exhibition last week at Eastern Michigan by 16 points.

MSU has got to stay healthy with a thin roster this winter. No real test in the regular season opener at home November 7 against Northern Arizona. Tom Izzo will get a good feel for what he has on the aircraft carrier in San Diego in my view on November 11th against second ranked Gonzaga.

Staying healthy is the key to any success this season in my view.

More: In My View

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.