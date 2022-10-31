MSU suspends four players in wake of incident at #4 Michigan

How long the players are suspended is not yet known
Michigan State Head Coach Mel Tucker's statement on four players' suspensions after a postgame altercation against Michigan(Michigan State Athletics)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State football is suspending Tank Brown, Khary Crump, Angelo Grose and Zion Young.

The decision comes after school and team officials reviewed footage taken of Saturday night’s incident after #4 Michigan’s 29-7 win over the Spartans in Ann Arbor.

In a statement, Michigan State Coach Mel Tucker called the footage they reviewed “disturbing” and said there might be additional discipline; the team is working with police and campus leadership during the investigation.

Tucker said Sunday morning that swift action would be taken. Michigan State responded and made a quick decision on the suspension.

Athletic Director Alan Haller added that he agrees with the team’s decision to suspend the players.

How long the players are suspended is not yet known.

