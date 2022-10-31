MSU Board of Trustees unanimously votes Provost as interim president

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University Board of Trustees hosted a special meeting on Monday and unanimously voted Teresa Woodruff as interim president.

Earlier in October, MSU President Samuel Stanley announced his resignation and said one of the main reasons for his decision was that he lacks faith in the Board of Trustees.

The meeting was scheduled for 12 p.m. on Monday at the Hannah Administration Building.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.