MSU Board of Trustees unanimously votes Provost as interim president

Michigan State University Board of Trustees hosted a special meeting on Monday and unanimously...
Michigan State University Board of Trustees hosted a special meeting on Monday and unanimously voted Teresa Woodruff as interim president.(Michigan State University Office of the Provost)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University Board of Trustees hosted a special meeting on Monday and unanimously voted Teresa Woodruff as interim president.

Earlier in October, MSU President Samuel Stanley announced his resignation and said one of the main reasons for his decision was that he lacks faith in the Board of Trustees.

The meeting was scheduled for 12 p.m. on Monday at the Hannah Administration Building.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One woman in jail after alleged car chase and shooting in Lansing
House closes southbound US-127 in Lansing for several hours
House closes southbound US-127 in Lansing for several hours
Michigan State Head Coach Mel Tucker's statement on four players' suspensions after a postgame...
MSU suspends four players in wake of incident at #4 Michigan
East Lansing Police investigate shooting in Grove Street Ramp
Michigan wide receiver Ronnie Bell (8) runs after a catch as Michigan State cornerback Kendell...
Michigan St suspends 4 players for tunnel melee at Michigan

Latest News

After another loss, Michigan State University football head coach Mel Tucker faced a third week...
LIVE: Mel Tucker addresses media following Saturday’s loss
Leon Panetta to join Former Michigan Governor Blanchard at MSU Public Service Form
Grand Rapids District Court Judge Nicholas Ayoub announced his decision to the defense and...
Schurr to stand trial for murder
Man released from hospital after shooting in East Lansing