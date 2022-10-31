More than 2 million Powerball tickets purchased in Michigan for Monday’s drawing

If a player wins the $1 billion jackpot, it will be the second-largest Powerball jackpot ever won.
By Brian Goldsmith
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monday’s Powerball drawing is worth $1 billion.

Read: $1 billion Powerball jackpot up for grabs Monday night

According to Michigan Lottery, as of 4:30 p.m., more than 2.3 million tickets were purchased in Michigan for Monday night’s drawing.

If someone in Michigan wins, it will be the second-largest jackpot ever won in the state.

Registers across Michigan were busy as lottery players purchased what they hoped would be the winning ticket for Monday’s drawing.

Powerball drawings take place at 10:59 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday while Mega Millions drawings take place each Tuesday and Friday evening.

Tickets for both games also may be purchased on the Michigan Lottery website here.

Next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One woman in jail after alleged car chase and shooting in Lansing
House closes southbound US-127 in Lansing for several hours
House closes southbound US-127 in Lansing for several hours
Michigan State Head Coach Mel Tucker's statement on four players' suspensions after a postgame...
MSU suspends four players in wake of incident at #4 Michigan
East Lansing Police investigate shooting in Grove Street Ramp
Michigan wide receiver Ronnie Bell (8) runs after a catch as Michigan State cornerback Kendell...
Michigan St suspends 4 players for tunnel melee at Michigan

Latest News

More than 2 million Powerball tickets purchased in Michigan for Monday's drawing
More than 2 million Powerball tickets purchased in Michigan for Monday's drawing
Mid-Michigan families dealing with RSV earlier in season
Jackson police investigating shooting that left 17-year-old dead
Jackson police investigating shooting that left 17-year-old dead
Mid-Michigan families dealing with RSV earlier in season
Mid-Michigan families dealing with RSV earlier in season