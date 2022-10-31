More than 2 million Powerball tickets purchased in Michigan for Monday’s drawing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monday’s Powerball drawing is worth $1 billion.

According to Michigan Lottery, as of 4:30 p.m., more than 2.3 million tickets were purchased in Michigan for Monday night’s drawing.

If someone in Michigan wins, it will be the second-largest jackpot ever won in the state.

Registers across Michigan were busy as lottery players purchased what they hoped would be the winning ticket for Monday’s drawing.

Powerball drawings take place at 10:59 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday while Mega Millions drawings take place each Tuesday and Friday evening.

Tickets for both games also may be purchased on the Michigan Lottery website here.

