Michigan State Police Trooper buys Halloween costumes for kids

(Michigan State Police)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A state trooper saved a family’s Halloween when he purchased the kids’ costumes when their delivery never arrived.

MSP posted this story on Twitter Monday afternoon. Michigan State Trooper Martin was sent to a house where a single parent of three children called about her order of costumes being delivered to the wrong address. In the past, her deliveries would sometimes get shipped to her old neighbor’s house but were always brought back to her.

She has since got new neighbors, and she said her deliveries now end up missing when they go to the wrong address. This time, her FedEx packages containing her children’s Halloween costumes were delivered to her neighbor’s house by mistake. She was able to show photos that show the package was sent to the wrong address.

Police said they contacted the neighbors, and they denied having the mother’s packages.

The mother said she did not want to press charges and that she only wanted her package back since she cannot afford or have the time to get new costumes for her kids.

The trooper who responded to the call ended up meeting with the family at a store where he purchased new costumes for the kids before Halloween.

(Michigan State Police)

