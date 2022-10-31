Michigan State Police looking to identify man reportedly using a lost or stolen debit card

BLACKMAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police are asking for help in identifying a man using a stolen or lost debit card.

MSP posted pictures of the suspect, a man in his 20′s to 30′s, on Twitter asking if anyone can identify him. He was caught on a security camera in Blackman Township in the Vandercook Lake area on Aug. 29.

If you have any information that can help police identify the suspect, you can call the Jackson Post at 517-780-4580.

🚨DEBIT CARD FRAUD🚨: Jackson Post needs your assistance identifying the below suspect using a lost/stolen debit card in the Vandercook Lake area in Blackman Township. The photo of the suspect below is from a security camera back on August 29th. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/Izh4dYejjO — MSP First District (@MSPFirstDist) October 31, 2022

