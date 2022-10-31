Michigan State Police looking to identify man reportedly using a lost or stolen debit card

(Michigan State Police)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BLACKMAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police are asking for help in identifying a man using a stolen or lost debit card.

MSP posted pictures of the suspect, a man in his 20′s to 30′s, on Twitter asking if anyone can identify him. He was caught on a security camera in Blackman Township in the Vandercook Lake area on Aug. 29.

If you have any information that can help police identify the suspect, you can call the Jackson Post at 517-780-4580.

