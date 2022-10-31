Michigan State Police brings back Cadet Program

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State Police (MSP) is bringing back its Cadet Program. This program was designed for young people that have an interest in law enforcement.

MSP is returning with its Cadet Program to help fill a statewide trooper shortage.

The following minimum requirements must be met before applying:

Must be 18 years old or older.

Must be enrolled in a technical or vocational school, or college or university

A drivers license is also required

Physical fitness is also an important part of the program

Find out how you can apply by visiting, https://mspjobs.michigan.gov/apply-now.

