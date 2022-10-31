Michigan judge to announce if ex-officer will face jury in shooting of Patrick Lyoya

Christopher Schurr
Christopher Schurr(WILX)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 8:53 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - Former Grand Rapids Police Officer, Christopher Schurr, who has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of Patrick Lyoya, will hear the final decision on whether his case will face a jury on Monday, Oct. 31.

Grand Rapids District Court Judge Nicholas Ayoub said Friday during the final day of Christopher Schurr’s preliminary examination that he will review the evidence and issue a written opinion on Monday.

Schurr is charged in the April 4 slaying of Patrick Lyoya, 26, following a traffic stop, short foot chase and scuffle across lawns in a Grand Rapids neighborhood.

The traffic stop, Schurr’s questioning of Lyoya and struggle were captured on the officer’s body camera video. Lyoya’s shooting was recorded on the cellphone of a passenger in his car.

If the judge decides there is not enough evidence to send the case to trial, the charges will be thrown out.

Judge Nicholas Ayoub will announce his decision to the defense and prosecution on Monday at 10 a.m.

