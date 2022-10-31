Man released from hospital after shooting in East Lansing

(WILX)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A man was released from the hospital following a shooting in Grove Street Ramp on Sunday.

The East Lansing Police Department (ELPD) said that officers were exiting the parking ramp on Grove Street when they heard gunshots being fired from inside the structure. They later found a man in his car with a gunshot wound in the leg.

Officials said the victim was transferred to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and was recently released.

ELPD told News 10 they have nobody in custody at this time and are currently investigating the incident, working with leads and interviews.

If you have any information on the shooting, you can call the ELPD at (517) 319-6897.

East Lansing Police investigate shooting in Grove Street Ramp

