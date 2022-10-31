Now Desk: Showers for Halloween and the rattiest cities in America
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 8:20 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has the Halloween forecast - will the showers scare away trick-or-treaters?
Then Seth Wells joins the Now Desk to talk about a new study on nightmares, the rattiest cities in America, and a dad makes a “cool” costume for his son. Plus what to expect on News 10 Today at 11.
More:
- On and off showers today into tonight
- Lansing Police reminds public about Halloween safety
- MSU suspends four players in wake of incident at #4 Michigan
- MSU Board of Trustees expected to hold meeting to consider interim president
- Next phase of rebuilding US-127 begins just south of Mason
ALMANAC INFORMATION for October 31, 2022
- Average High: 54º Average Low 37º
- Lansing Record High: 77° 1950
- Lansing Record Low: 15° 1879
- Jackson Record High: 79º 1933
- Jackson Record Low: 16º 1925
