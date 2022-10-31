Now Desk: Showers for Halloween and the rattiest cities in America

Halloween may be spooky with some showers in the forecast.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 8:20 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has the Halloween forecast - will the showers scare away trick-or-treaters?

Then Seth Wells joins the Now Desk to talk about a new study on nightmares, the rattiest cities in America, and a dad makes a “cool” costume for his son. Plus what to expect on News 10 Today at 11.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for October 31, 2022

  • Average High: 54º Average Low 37º
  • Lansing Record High: 77° 1950
  • Lansing Record Low: 15° 1879
  • Jackson Record High: 79º 1933
  • Jackson Record Low: 16º 1925

