Now Desk: Showers for Halloween and the rattiest cities in America

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has the Halloween forecast - will the showers scare away trick-or-treaters?

Then Seth Wells joins the Now Desk to talk about a new study on nightmares, the rattiest cities in America, and a dad makes a “cool” costume for his son. Plus what to expect on News 10 Today at 11.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for October 31, 2022

Average High: 54º Average Low 37º

Lansing Record High: 77° 1950

Lansing Record Low: 15° 1879

Jackson Record High: 79º 1933

Jackson Record Low: 16º 1925

