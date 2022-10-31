LIVE: Mel Tucker addresses media following Saturday’s loss

By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University fell to Michigan on Saturday 29-7in Ann Arbor.

Following the loss, at least four Spartans were involved in an assault against a Michigan player in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium. The assault came after players exchanged words on the field as Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh sought out MSU’s Mel Tucker for the traditional postgame handshake.

The incident in the tunnel was caught on video.

On Sunday, Tucker announced four players, linebacker Tank Brown, cornerback Khary Crump, safety Angelo Grose, and defensive end Zion Young are suspended effective immediately after reviewing what Tucker called “disturbing electronic evidence of the incident.”

