LIVE: Light rain for Halloween and classified documents on UFOs

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford has the Halloween forecast - will the rain stick around to scare away trick-or-treaters?

We talk about the latest from Grand Rapids as a former police officer learns the next step in a case where he is charged with second-degree murder, police in Indiana announce the arrest of a man in the 2017 deaths of two girls, and Congress is set to received classified documents on the status of UFOs. Plus what to expect on 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.

More:

ALMANAC INFORMATION for October 31, 2022

Average High: 54º Average Low 37º

Lansing Record High: 77° 1950

Lansing Record Low: 15° 1879

Jackson Record High: 79º 1933

Jackson Record Low: 16º 1925

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.