Leon Panetta to join Former Michigan Governor Blanchard at MSU Public Service Form

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Michigan Governor Jim Blanchard is expected to have Leon Panetta as a special guest during an MSU public service form.

The former Defense Secretary and CIA Director will join Blanchard as a special guest during his MSU Public Service Forum on Nov. 29. Panetta was a member of Congress from California and was also the Chief of Staff for former president Bill Clinton.

Leon Panetta is currently Chairman of the Panetta Institute for Public Policy in Monterrey, California.

Blanchard said that they will share discussions on the war in Ukraine and touch on Panetta’s views on the upcoming midterm election on Nov. 8.

“No one has had a more diverse set of high-level experiences in our US Government over the past four decades than Leon Panetta,“ said Blanchard. “It’s going to be an exciting and informative program.”

The event will be a conversational style forum at the Wharton Center at 7:30 pm.

Tickets can be purchased on the Wharton Center website priced at $25 for the general public and $5 for MSU Students.

